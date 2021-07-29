Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,900 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LON:LIO traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,070 ($27.04). 115,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,741.53. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 44.71.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

