Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,065.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and last traded at GBX 2,050 ($26.78), with a volume of 49711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,015 ($26.33).
LIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective for the company.
The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,741.53.
In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
