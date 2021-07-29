Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,065.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and last traded at GBX 2,050 ($26.78), with a volume of 49711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,015 ($26.33).

LIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,741.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

