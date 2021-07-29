Livent (LTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LTHM opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02. Livent has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.16.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

