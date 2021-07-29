Lobstex (LOBS) 1-Day Volume Hits $889,594.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $889,594.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,291,229 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

