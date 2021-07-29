Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 4,699 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

