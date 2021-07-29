Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Trading Down 0.6%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 440,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 278,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

