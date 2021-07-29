Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24.95 ($0.33). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 24.60 ($0.32), with a volume of 9,539 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.