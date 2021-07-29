Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,923. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.61 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

