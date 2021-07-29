Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the June 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LFT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,026. The company has a market cap of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.30. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFT. Raymond James began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.