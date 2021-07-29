Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce sales of $384.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.00 million and the lowest is $379.10 million. Lumentum reported sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

