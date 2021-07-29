Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

