Lunes Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $2,197.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lunes has traded down 8% against the dollar.
Lunes Profile
Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lunes
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
