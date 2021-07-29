M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of M/I Homes worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,927.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.71. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

