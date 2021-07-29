M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%.

MHO traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.69. 515,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

