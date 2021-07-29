Magnite (MGNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Magnite has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 279,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,998.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,226 shares of company stock worth $8,008,965. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

