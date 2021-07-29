MahaDAO Market Capitalization Tops $11.51 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 253.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00013266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

