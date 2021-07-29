Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) shot up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in Delhi and Mumbai. It offers GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.