Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.