Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

MLYBY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25. Malayan Banking Berhad has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.2522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

