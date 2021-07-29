Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 179.07 ($2.34).

LON EMG traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 197.85 ($2.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,378. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.10. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 533.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

