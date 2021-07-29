Man Group plc Acquires 34,773 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 376.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after buying an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 434,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 428,583 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

NYSE:SIG opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.