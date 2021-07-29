Man Group plc Acquires 67,648 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 361.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,648 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 over the last ninety days.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 58.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

