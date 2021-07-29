Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $204.70 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

