Man Group plc Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 284.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

CAT opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

