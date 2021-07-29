Man Group plc Boosts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 634.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,937 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in NiSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

