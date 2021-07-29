Man Group plc Buys 1,727 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after buying an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,575,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $65.94 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

