Man Group plc Cuts Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Man Group plc decreased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UHAL opened at $578.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $311.76 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $569.67.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

