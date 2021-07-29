Man Group plc Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,249 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Corteva by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Corteva stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

