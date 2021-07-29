Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Man Group plc lowered its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,423 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of CarGurus worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $28.62 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,804 shares of company stock valued at $11,996,508. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.