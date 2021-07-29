Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,215 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.