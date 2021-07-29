Man Group plc Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,814 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,679,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -514.82 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

