Man Group plc Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Man Group plc grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of LTC Properties worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LTC Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.