Man Group plc Has $2.15 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,406,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avalara by 25.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avalara by 44.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,880,004 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.