Man Group plc Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,213 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after acquiring an additional 868,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,537,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

