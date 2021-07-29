Man Group plc Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 262.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

