Man Group plc Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,013 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $236.84 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.44.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

