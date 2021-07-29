Man Group plc Has $2.51 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 246.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.40. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.