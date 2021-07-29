Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Loews by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Loews by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

L stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

