Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1,198.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,007 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of TTM Technologies worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.81 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.