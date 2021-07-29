Man Group plc Invests $2.23 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $2,960,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after acquiring an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

