Man Group plc Invests $2.32 Million in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

NYSE SI opened at $108.81 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

