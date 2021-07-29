Man Group plc Invests $2.54 Million in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Freedom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. Research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

