Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,236 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 272,494 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,217,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.