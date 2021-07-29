Man Group plc Lowers Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,864 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,574,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,876,000 after buying an additional 110,475 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after buying an additional 159,724 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPTX opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

