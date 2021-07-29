Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $133,000.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

