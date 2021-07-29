Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,137 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.34% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 1,275,500 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $3,526,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $1,640,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

