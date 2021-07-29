Man Group plc Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 85.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4,390.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 534.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 90,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 76,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of AEL opened at $32.04 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.