Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNGPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

MNGPF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Man Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

