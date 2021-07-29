Man Group plc Purchases 15,791 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 877.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Z stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

