Man Group plc Purchases 2,930 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Scientific Games worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 207,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $62.35 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.